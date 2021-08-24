Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Gubernatorial candidate Paul Tay arrested on rape, kidnapping charges

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Paul Tay, a gubernatorial candidate running as an independent, has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges.

Tay was booked into the Tulsa County jail just before midnight on Monday.

He is facing charges of first-degree rape, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Tay previously announced his decision to run for governor. He also unsuccessfully ran for Tulsa’s mayoral seat in 2020.

