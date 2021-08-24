Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Marketers, here’s what future retail consumers might be shopping for

By Satish Krishnamurthy
The Drum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say, the future is already here, but just not evenly distributed. While you’re reading this, someone in Japan just bought a cup of steaming hot noodles from a vending machine, someone in Seattle just picked up a few products and walked out of the Amazon store without paying and someone in rural India just received money on Google Pay for a homemade pickle order. Retail is constantly evolving in many ways within each country and India is going through an interesting phase as well. Overall, India has managed to leapfrog so many retail trends and is now honing its retail game to grab a larger share of the future. Here is a peek at what may be in store for the post-pandemic retail consumer.

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Google Pay#Url#Irl#Post Covid#Handweavers#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Related
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Today In Retail: Ikea Dipping its Toe in US Secondhand Market; ‘Micro-Influencers’ More Trusted than Celebrities

In today’s top retail news, Ikea is testing a furniture resale program in Pennsylvania, while retail platform Leap sets its sights on helping open over 200 retail storefronts by the end of 2022. Also, Zebra Technologies is adding to its retail software portfolio, and brands are discovering that consumers’ friends, family and peers may be the most useful influencers to tap into.
BusinessThe Drum

B2B brands displace consumer giants in FutureBrand Index

The latest installment of the FutureBrand Index has charted a changing of the guard, with consumer brands giving way to a new breed of B2B powerhouses. Illustrating the disproportionate impact of the pandemic, the index reveals how consumers are now prioritizing innovation and wellbeing as factors governing their perception of brands.
Economyphocuswire.com

VIDEO: Alternative business models for digital marketing

The pandemic has given most travel brands the opportunity to reconsider how they operate - from product distribution and technology to loyalty programs and partnerships. For most, marketing activities were wound down during the height of the lockdowns and spend has not returned to 2019 levels. The traditional efforts to...
RetailPosted by
@growwithco

How a New Wave of DTC Startups Are Tapping Big Retail to Scale Growth

As customer acquisition costs surge for online-only businesses, brands from Caraway cookware to Jinx pet food are turning to brick-and-mortar chains like Target to drive sales. Why it matters:. Direct-to-consumer startups that sell online only are facing rising customer acquisition costs as the price of digital advertising on sites like...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

FreshDirect Woos Shoppers with Major Private Label Expansion, Lower Prices

In a move to attract cost-conscious consumers with low prices, FreshDirect is taking advantage of parent company Ahold Delhaize’s extensive portfolio of private label offerings to add more low-cost products to its e-shelves. The New York-based online grocer, which delivers in select markets throughout the Northeast, announced it is adding 250 center-of-store SKUs from its parent’s Nature’s Promise and Taste of Inspirations brands. The company is also lowering prices across multiple categories.
RetailEntrepreneur

Retail Sales Down. Consumer Sentiment Down. What Gives?

Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, talks with me now about the Retail sector in light of the Delta variant. 1. John, even though Delta is helping to slow the economic recovery, overall retail sales for July fell just over 1%, and consumer sentiment slipped in the early part of this month, retail earnings reports overall came in strong. So, is retail spending what’s underpinning this economy?
RetailThe Drum

What can digital brands teach high-street retailers?

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. For many of us, the high street is...
MarketsRebel Yell

Duty Free Retailling Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Dufry, Lagard?re, Lotte Shopping

JCMR Recently announced Global Duty Free Retailling Market Report 2021 is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. The Duty Free Retailling study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide Duty Free Retailling Market with its specific geographical regions including following key players Dufry, Lagard?re, Lotte Shopping, LVMH, Aer Rianta International (ARI), China Duty Free Group, Dubai Duty Free, Duty Free Americas, Gebr. Heinemann, JR/Group (James Richardson), King Power, The Shilla Duty Free.
RetailStreet.Com

What Retail Earnings Tell Jim Cramer About Markets Wednesday

As markets sought direction in intraday trading ahead of Friday’s virtual Jackson Hole Federal Reserve address, Jim Cramer said an interesting dichotomy is emerging in retail. Amid earnings from many of the major retailers, Cramer said a tale of two retailers is emerging with Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report...
Cell PhonesThe Drum

What marketers everywhere are getting wrong about the Chinese market

Marketers around the globe are missing out on valuable opportunities to tap into the engagement, influence and buying power of Chinese consumers, according to Irene Yang, managing director at mobile advertising platform Nativex. Here, Yang argues that brands with a more mature understanding of the Chinese mobile market, the country’s regulatory landscape and trends such as livestream e-commerce stand to capture a larger slice of the Chinese market.
Retailthedallasnews.net

Product Lifecycle Management for Consumer Goods & Retail Market to Register Stunning Growth by 2031

Global Product Lifecycle Management for Consumer Goods & Retail Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 8.7% is relied upon to be recorded for the Product Lifecycle Management for Consumer Goods & Retail market by 2031, referring to industry players.
MotorsportsThe Drum

What Formula One can teach B2B marketing

Formula One (F1) and B2B marketing don’t seem like they have much in common. But inspiration and useful lessons can come from some unexpected places. When you think about marketing and F1, a few things might come to mind. Timing sponsored by big name watch brands like Tag Heuer and Rolex. Cars emblazoned with Marlboro or Lucky Strike. The car manufacturers themselves using it as a playground to establish their pedigree racing credentials.
Boston, MAchaindrugreview.com

Retail health’s future in focus at Total Store Expo

ARLINGTON, Va.– The National Association of Chain Drug Stores chair Colleen Lindholz and NACDS president and CEO Steve Anderson opened the virtual 2021 NACDS Total Store Expo (TSE) on Monday looking at the challenges the industry continues to face. Lindholz emphasized interdisciplinary and collaborative approach to retail health and wellness while Anderson described NACDS’ constant commitment to thinking differently for results on policy and industry issues. The event focused on compelling content and innovative features such as the new NACDS Market Exchange. NACDS said it is eagerly anticipating an in-person Total Store Expo next year, August 27-29, in Boston, Mass.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Nearly half of consumers prefer to shop in-person — here’s why

A positive in-store experience is critical to repeat business. That’s one of the findings of a study from Raydiant, in which 48% of respondents said they prefer to shop in-person at a physical store when given the choice. And 47% of the respondents estimated that they've spent more than 51% of their shopping budget in physical locations so far in 2021.
Retailinformation-age.com

The customer of 2021: how has COVID-19 changed consumer expectations?

Srini Rajamani, senior vice-president & sector head – consumer and life sciences at Wipro Limited, discusses how customer expectations in 2021 have been shaped by COVID-19 The past year has been pivotal for the retail industry. 2020 plunged many of the UK — and worldwide — high-street retailers into an abyss of sliding sales, shaky engagement, and for many, bleak financials. The pandemic was especially harsh for legacy businesses who relied on a store-first operating model with a greater dependence on traditional marketing methods and, by comparison, little-to-no investment in digital alternatives. Therefore, it merits exploring what could have helped keep retailers afloat over the past few months and, now that we’re inching towards freedom, how the customer of 2021 and beyond is expected to shop.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Today In Retail: Target To Add More Disney Shops To Stores; Francesca’s CEO Says Traditional Consumer Mindset Is ‘Completely Upended’

In today’s top retail news, Target is expanding its partnership with Disney to add more than 160 new shop-in-shops across the U.S., and Francesca’s CEO Andrew Clarke tells PYMNTS “there is no playbook” for retailers post-pandemic. Also, Chinese eCommerce giant JD.com is seeing a jump in revenues as its home country remains locked down because of COVID-19, while brand accelerators such as Heyday look to institutionalize digital marketplaces.
Retailbeautypackaging.com

Expert Insights on Consumers & Retail at CPNA

Cosmoprof North America will feature a full lineup of educational events and presentations, giving attendees the opportunity to hear insights from experts. On Monday, August 30th, 9:30 am - 10:30 am, the interactive presentation NPD: Keys to Growth in Prestige Beauty will feature tips for beauty brands to plan a path to recovery this year. Larissa Jensen, vice president, beauty industry advisor, NPD Group (and a member of Beauty Packaging’s advisory board) will present key learnings focused on the changing retail landscape.

Comments / 0

Community Policy