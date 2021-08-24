Cancel
Military

Readers respond: Taliban’s takeover wasn’t a fluke

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
When I read or hear retired generals, ex-state department officials and other supposed experts make reference to the seasonal nature of previous years’ military activity as some sort of guide to the 2021 situation in Afghanistan, I wonder what these people use for common sense. Give the Taliban a little...

www.oregonlive.com

