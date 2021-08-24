Cancel
Stocks

Color Star Technology Shares Increase Over 10% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) – an entertainment technology company devoted to the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry – increased by over 10% pre-market. Investors appear to be responding positively to the company announcing the signing of a cooperation agreement between Color China Entertainment Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Color Star, and Shaquille O’Neal. The two parties had formally reached an agreement on March 29, 2021, for Shaquille O’Neal to become a celebrity instructor on the entertainment sharing and interactive platform of Color Star, known as Color Star APP.

Shaquille O'neal
#Entertainment Technology#Basketball#Cscw#The Color Star App#Nba
