The bulls came out Monday as the nation's fight against COVID-19 took a significant step. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today gave its full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer (PFE, +2.5%) and Germany's BioNTech (BNTX, +9.6%), making it the first shot to receive the designation. More than 200 million doses of the drug, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, have already been administered under the FDA's emergency-use authorization.