Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend ISD Board Votes To Mandate Masks In All County Schools

By ShaVonne Herndon
houstonpublicmedia.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Bend ISD trustees voted in favor of a mask mandate for the district during a meeting that lasted into the early morning hours Tuesday. The district started school with no mask mandate on Aug. 11. After a week of hundreds of positive cases, County Judge KP George issued a mask mandate for the county while raising the COVID-19 threat level to red. That order did not apply to schools, however.

