Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holyoke, MA

Smoke visible near Holyoke Fire Headquarters is a drill

By WWLP Digital First
WWLP 22News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department is conducting a series of drills near the Commercial Street area in which residents may see smoke in the air. People in the area may see a light haze of non-toxic smoke in the Commercial Street area behind Fire Headquarters between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. according to the Holyoke Fire Department. Members of the fire department are conducting fire attack/search drills using training props.

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
Holyoke, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Holyoke, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haze#Props#Mass#Group A And Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Aurora, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in a fatal encounter that provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August in the Sierra Nevada range, still...
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.

Comments / 0

Community Policy