Going back to last Thursday, Orange County Fair Speedway celebrated its Centennial 102 as a recognition of 102 years of racing at the Middletown facility. The Super DIRTcar Series was there, with the big block modified teams looking for the top prize of $10,000. On top of the cash award, there was also a guaranteed spot in the 49th annual NAPA Super DIRTcar Week-Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux 200 at Oswego Speedway in October. Stewart Friesen, in his Halmar Racing No. 44, claimed the 102-lap feature over Chris Hile and Matt Sheppard. With Friesen already owning a guaranteed spot for SDW, Hile earned the coveted prize. Other area drivers that were at OCFS included Demetrios Drellos, who finished seventh, Peter Britten eighth, L.J. Lombardo ninth, Mike Mahaney 10th, Keith Flach 11th and Jack Lehner 26th.