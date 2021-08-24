Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Royalton, OH

Thousands lose power in North Royalton area after animal makes contact with substation

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ckQbf_0bbFD6eu00

With temperatures expected to reach the mid-90s on Tuesday, thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Cuyahoga County woke up to find they did not have electricity.

Just under 8,000 people in the county were without power at one point this morning, with almost 7,000 of them in North Royalton and about 1,000 more in neighboring Broadview Heights. All but about 1,000 have since had service restored, with the lights expected back on for everybody by 11 a.m.

According to FirstEnergy, the outage was caused not by the heat, but by an animal that made "contact" with a nearby substation. The company is now in the process of switching all affected customers over to alternate substations.

Stay with 3News for updates as this situation continues to develop.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Royalton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
North Royalton, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Industry
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
City
Broadview Heights, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalton#Animals#Woke#Firstenergy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy