Thousands lose power in North Royalton area after animal makes contact with substation

With temperatures expected to reach the mid-90s on Tuesday, thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Cuyahoga County woke up to find they did not have electricity.

Just under 8,000 people in the county were without power at one point this morning, with almost 7,000 of them in North Royalton and about 1,000 more in neighboring Broadview Heights. All but about 1,000 have since had service restored, with the lights expected back on for everybody by 11 a.m.

According to FirstEnergy, the outage was caused not by the heat, but by an animal that made "contact" with a nearby substation. The company is now in the process of switching all affected customers over to alternate substations.

