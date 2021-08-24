Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Medical Association Political Action Committee receives $250 on May 13

By Florida Business Daily Reports
flbusinessdaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas Neal Hornsby contributed $250 to the Florida Medical Association Political Action Committee on May 13, according to data from the Florida Department of State. Donations made to political groups or candidates must be disclosed under state law for greater transparency in elections. While Congress created the Federal Election Commission to oversee federal elections in 1974, each state is left to regulate its local elections.

flbusinessdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Federal Elections#Medical Association#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Will Hollywood abandon Texas over abortion law?

Texas's controversial new abortion law could have a chilling effect on the film industry there, as some Hollywood heavyweights — including Patricia Arquette — call for a boycott of the state. Several entertainers took to social media in the wake of the Supreme Court's refusal in a 5-4 decision on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy