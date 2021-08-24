Predicting individual survival curves with Keras
TL;DR Survival analysis models are widely used in different areas ranging from medicine to e-commerce. There is increasing attention on how to develop individual survival functions rather than population ones, mainly with the use of Deep Learning frameworks. This post introduces a Deep Learning adaptation of one of the most common non-parametric approaches for population survival analysis, the Kaplan-Meier estimator.towardsdatascience.com
Comments / 0