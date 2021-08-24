Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Predicting individual survival curves with Keras

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTL;DR Survival analysis models are widely used in different areas ranging from medicine to e-commerce. There is increasing attention on how to develop individual survival functions rather than population ones, mainly with the use of Deep Learning frameworks. This post introduces a Deep Learning adaptation of one of the most common non-parametric approaches for population survival analysis, the Kaplan-Meier estimator.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Learning#Keras#Machine Learning#Random Forests#Gradient Boosting#N Mtlr#Kaplan Meier#Kernel Constraint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Unsupervised AI predicts the progression of COVID-19 and survival of patients

Fast and accurate clinical assessment of the disease progression and mortality is vital for the management of COVID-19 patients. Although several predictors have been proposed, they have been limited to subjective assessment, semi-automated schemes, or supervised deep learning approaches. Such predictors are subjective or require laborious annotation of training cases.
HilbertNature.com

Learning equilibria in symmetric auction games using artificial neural networks

Auction theory is of central importance in the study of markets. Unfortunately, we do not know equilibrium bidding strategies for most auction games. For realistic markets with multiple items and value interdependencies, the Bayes Nash equilibria (BNEs) often turn out to be intractable systems of partial differential equations. Previous numerical techniques have relied either on calculating pointwise best responses in strategy space or iteratively solving restricted subgames. We present a learning method that represents strategies as neural networks and applies policy iteration on the basis of gradient dynamics in self-play to provably learn local equilibria. Our empirical results show that these approximated BNEs coincide with the global equilibria whenever available. The method follows the simultaneous gradient of the game and uses a smoothing technique to circumvent discontinuities in the ex post utility functions of auction games. Discontinuities arise at the bid value where an infinite small change would make the difference between winning and not winning. Convergence to local BNEs can be explained by the fact that bidders in most auction models are symmetric, which leads to potential games for which gradient dynamics converge.
ScienceNature.com

The 3D protein deluge

Traditional methods to solve protein structures use X-ray crystallography, nuclear magnetic resonance and cryo-electron microscopy, but these are cumbersome and expensive to run. The speed and accuracy of these AI-driven predictions is unprecedented. Each tool has different merits: RoseTTAFold is slightly less accurate, but it can predict complexes, whereas AlphaFold predicts only structures of single proteins. Also, RoseTTAFold’s web server, which allows anyone to submit a sequence and get a structure prediction back, is accessible for people with little machine learning experience.
Coding & Programmingdatasciencecentral.com

Understanding Probabilistic Programming

Even for many data scientists, Probabilistic Programming is a relatively unfamiliar territory. Yet, it is an area fast gaining in importance. In this post, I explain briefly the exact problem being addressed by Probabilistic Programming. We can think of Probabilistic Programming as a tool for statistical modelling. Probabilistic Programming has...
ComputersNature.com

Optimization of C-to-G base editors with sequence context preference predictable by machine learning methods

Efficient and precise base editors (BEs) for C-to-G transversion are highly desirable. However, the sequence context affecting editing outcome largely remains unclear. Here we report engineered C-to-G BEs of high efficiency and fidelity, with the sequence context predictable via machine-learning methods. By changing the species origin and relative position of uracil-DNA glycosylase and deaminase, together with codon optimization, we obtain optimized C-to-G BEs (OPTI-CGBEs) for efficient C-to-G transversion. The motif preference of OPTI-CGBEs for editing 100 endogenous sites is determined in HEK293T cells. Using a sgRNA library comprising 41,388 sequences, we develop a deep-learning model that accurately predicts the OPTI-CGBE editing outcome for targeted sites with specific sequence context. These OPTI-CGBEs are further shown to be capable of efficient base editing in mouse embryos for generating Tyr-edited offspring. Thus, these engineered CGBEs are useful for efficient and precise base editing, with outcome predictable based on sequence context of targeted sites.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Revolving Door For Machine Learning Models

Academics have been known to borrow ideas from nature and other fields while applying them in a slightly different way to new problems. These days, in data science, we see many ideas, technologies, and scientific advancements that are applied across the big three (NLP, Vision, Audio). I would like to...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

AI-Assisted Automated Machine-Driven Data Labeling Approach

Auto-Annotations solution for object detection, object recognition, and segmentation tasks. Hello, friends. In this blog post, I would like to share our work done towards autonomous generation of data labels using AI technology. Our full article is available here — https://lnkd.in/gJDKQCY. Before we peek into our approach, first let’s understand...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Semi-Supervised Machine Learning Explained

Machines can learn in various ways. Supervised learning is a machine learning problem involving learning an input to output mapping function based on example input-output pairs. Unsupervised learning involves learning patterns from unlabeled data. Semi-supervised learning may be seen as a hybrid of both supervised and unsupervised learning. Essentially, when...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Curse of Dimensionality — A “Curse” to Machine Learning

Curse of Dimensionality describes the explosive nature of increasing data dimensions and its resulting exponential increase in computational efforts required for its processing and/or analysis. This term was first introduced by Richard E. Bellman, to explain the increase in volume of Euclidean space associated with adding extra dimensions, in area of dynamic programming. Today, this phenomenon is observed in fields like machine learning, data analysis, data mining to name a few. An increase in the dimensions can in theory, add more information to the data thereby improving the quality of data but practically increases the noise and redundancy during its analysis.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

A Quick Guide to Decision Trees

It’s easy to be confused and not see the (random) forest for the trees. Let’s take a closer look at some of the most common methods in Machine Learning to analyze heterogeneous data for both classification and regression tasks. Decision Trees are a very common, intuitive and explainable method of...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Fixing Common CSV Errors with Regex

A powerful, underused tool that can fix many common data problems. Regular expressions are a powerful tool that is often overlooked. In this post, I am going through several common issues with CSV files and fixing them using regular expressions. Often as a data scientist, you work with large datasets...
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Learn The Fundamentals Of Programming Go.

Getting started with a fresh and new programming language in 2021. Go is an open-source programming language that makes it easy to build simple, reliable, and efficient software. In this article, I’ll make sure you get the fundamentals of the Go Programming Language. Getting Started. First, we need to install...
Healthtowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning in Medicine — Part I

A hands-on introductory course on machine learning techniques for physicians and healthcare professionals. Machine Learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence have become the latest buzzwords across all industries, including healthcare, over the past few years. There is a lot of optimism that machine learning can help physicians establish earlier and more accurate diagnoses and deliver more effective and personalized treatments for complex diseases, such as cancers. There is also hope that machine learning can be leveraged to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery and reduce healthcare costs.
EngineeringNature.com

Integrating materials databases

Materials databases, such as the Materials Project, Crystallography Open Database or Materials Cloud, make experimental and computational materials data freely available to the community and have become a key resource for materials scientists. However, retrieving and comparing data from different databases remains challenging, as queries vary in format and strategy for each database. Now, writing in Scientific Data, the Open Databases Integration for Materials Design (OPTIMADE) consortium has designed a universal application programming interface (API) to make materials databases interoperable.
Softwareitechpost.com

Your Guide to APM: What Does it Mean?

Application performance monitoring, or APM technology, is becoming increasingly important in today's digital age. Applications have quickly emerged as essential components in any business operations. When apps don't work as they're supposed to, it's often difficult for the company to achieve its performance goals. This is why performance monitoring tools are so crucial, to help IT teams and engineers maintain a flawless digital experience. Application performance monitoring technology can make it easier for business leaders to avoid major issues with brand reputation. Today, we're going to take a closer look at how APM solutions work, and why they're so important in the current digital landscape.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Companies betting on data must value people as much as AI

Those working with data may have heard a different rendition of the 80-20 rule: A data scientist spends 80% of their time at work cleaning up messy data as opposed to doing actual analysis or generating insights. Imagine a 30-minute drive expanded to two-and-a-half hours by traffic jams, and you’ll get the picture.
MarketsSearchengine Journal

Which Schema Types Are Used Most by Industry [Research]

With so much content to process, search engines prefer data on a website to be structured in a way that helps easily identify and understand your content. With schema markup, marketers have hundreds of item properties to base their optimizations on. So which ones are used the most?. Enterprise SEO...
Coding & ProgrammingLumia UK

Understanding the cost of C# delegates

Delegates are widely used in C# (and .NET, in general). Either as event handlers, callbacks, or as logic to be used by other code (as in LINQ). Despite their wide usage, it’s not always obvious to the developer what delegate instantiation will look like. In this post, I’m going to show various usages of delegates and what code they generate so that you can see the costs associated with using them in your code.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Basics of Deep Learning: Backpropagation

Step by step hands-on tutorial for backpropagation from scratch. I’ve been studying deep learning for a while now, and I became a huge fan of current deep learning frameworks such as PyTorch or TensorFlow. However, as I’m getting used to such simple but powerful tools, the fundamentals of core concepts in deep learning such as backpropagation started to fade out. I believe it’s always good to go back to the basics and wanted to make a detailed hands-on tutorial to clear things out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy