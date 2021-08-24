Cancel
Music

My Morning Jacket Reveal First New Album in Six Years, Share "Regularly Scheduled Programming"

By Tina Benitez-Eves
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 8 days ago

My Morning Jacket have revealed details of their ninth album, out Oct. 22, sharing the first single off the self-titled released “Regularly Scheduled Programming.”

My Morning Jacket (ATO Records) follows the band’s 2015 release The Waterfall and its subsequent Waterfall II in 2020, a collection of songs originally recorded in 2013 for the previous release. Following the band’s summer 2019 shows, including two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, MMJ were left inspired to work on more material rather than take a break and started working on My Morning Jacket.

“I hope this album brings people a lot of joy and relief, especially since we’ve all been cooped up for so long,” says frontman Jim James. “I know that feeling you get from driving around blasting music you love, or even lying in bed and crying to the music you love. The fact that we’re able to be a part of people’s lives in that way is so magical to us, and it feels really good that we’re still around to keep doing that.”

The album will be available on all formats, including CD and two vinyl versions, including a 2xLP clear vinyl featuring custom inner-sleeves with lyrics, a digital download, and a gatefold jacket with artwork by Robert Beatty. A 2xLP 180-Gram deluxe colored vinyl features a cloudy blue and cloudy orange colored vinyl, deluxe foil gatefold jacket with artwork by Beatty, a 24” x 24” circular fold-out poster, custom inner-sleeves with lyrics, and a digital download. The band is also launching their MMJ Live vinyl series on Sept. 3 with first release LIVE 2015, a collection of 16 unreleased live tracks from their The Waterfall tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FHAX_0bbFCQnu00

On My Morning Jacket opening track “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” MMJ have returned. Circuiting the more stagnant human state of digital “reality,” the electrified riffs reveal all the virtual vexes of Screen time addiction replacing real life and love / Erasing forgiveness/ Bow down to your overloads, and is visually marked in the featured video, co-directed by MMJ vocalist Jim James and George Mays.

“This song really hits home for me after what we’ve gone through with the pandemic,” says MMJ frontman Jim James on the release of “Regularly Scheduled Programming.” “But even before then, it felt like so many of us were trading real life for social media, trading our own stories for the storylines on TV, trading our consciousness for drugs. We need to help each other wake up to real love before it’s too late.”

In addition to the release of My Morning Jacket, the band are scheduled to headline their first U.S. tour in six years—featuring supporting acts Brittany Howard, Flock of Dimes, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Bedouine—kicking off on Aug. 27 in Charlotte, NC and closing in Denver on Dec. 31. The band has also partnered with PLUS1, which will give $1 from every ticket sale to several non-profits, including the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, The Greenlining Institute, and the Music Climate Revolution started by REVERB, which supports more sustainable, “greener” touring efforts.

In 2022, My Morning Jacket will also perform three nights at the fourth annual One Big Holiday, March 2-5, an all-inclusive beachfront concert vacation held at The Moon Palace Cancún resort in Riviera Cancún, Mexico, which will also feature Sharon Van Etten, Lord Huron, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and more artists. REVERB and Fandiem are offering a chance for one fan to win a trip to see MMJ at the One Big Holiday in 2022; the winner will receive two tickets for an all-inclusive 5-night deluxe room hotel stay, roundtrip air travel, ground transportation, a Jim Jame signature Gibson guitar, and more.

My Morning Jacket Tracklist

Regularly Scheduled Programming

Love Love Love

In Color

Least Expected

Never In The Real World

The Devil’s In The Details

Lucky To Be Alive

Complex

Out Of Range, Pt. 2

Penny For Your Thoughts

I Never Could Get Enough

