Jeopardy! Fans Are Having Mixed Reactions to Mayim Bialik Taking Over as Temporary Host

By Adrienne Westenfeld
Esquire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeopardy! Season 38 is on its way—and so is our second round of Jeopardy! guest hosts. Yesterday, the Jeopardy! team announced that Mayim Bialik, who was originally slated to share the gig with Mike Richards, will step up to the plate as the first in a new series of temporary guest hosts. Bialik is scheduled to tape three weeks of episodes, meaning fifteen episodes total. After her fifteen episodes air, Bialik, a neuroscientist and actress best known for Blossom and The Big Bang Theory, will return to her main Jeopardy! gig: handling primetime specials and spin-offs, like the upcoming Jeopardy! National College Championship. Meanwhile, following Mike Richards’ disgraced exit, the show will line up other as-yet unannounced guest hosts to take the baton from Bialik.

