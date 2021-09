TOLEDO – The empty nest seemed on the horizon for Carolyn Kulawiak as her oldest daughter headed to college and her two younger daughters started high school. But when her 85-year-old father died unexpectedly last year, Kulawiak found herself in another – and rapidly growing – demographic: the “sandwich generation caregiver,” meaning middle-aged adults who care for aging parents while still raising children. Kulawiak stepped into the role of primary caregiver for her mother, who was diagnosed with dementia after her husband's death.