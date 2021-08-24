Cancel
Tennessee State

Survivors recount 'living nightmare' as Tennessee's deadly floodwaters swept them up in moments

By Abby Lee Hood, Paulina Firozi
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAVERLY, Tenn. - David Allen was inside his downtown Waverly home with his 84-year-old mother when an air conditioning unit floated by. That is when he knew they should flee. They made it as far as the porch before, Allen said, water slammed into the door frame, as record-breaking rain and flash flooding swept through the area. For three hours, he clung to the porch and held tight to his mother, who is now safe in Clarksville, Tenn., as water gushed around them. Rescue crews were nearby, but they couldn't reach the house while the water was rushing rapidly.

www.chron.com

#Middle Tennessee#Cadaver#Extreme Weather#Tema#The Washington Post#Ptsd
