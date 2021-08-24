Survivors recount 'living nightmare' as Tennessee's deadly floodwaters swept them up in moments

WAVERLY, Tenn. - David Allen was inside his downtown Waverly home with his 84-year-old mother when an air conditioning unit floated by. That is when he knew they should flee. They made it as far as the porch before, Allen said, water slammed into the door frame, as record-breaking rain and flash flooding swept through the area. For three hours, he clung to the porch and held tight to his mother, who is now safe in Clarksville, Tenn., as water gushed around them. Rescue crews were nearby, but they couldn't reach the house while the water was rushing rapidly.