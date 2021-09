Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire's weekly column bringing you horological happenings and the most essential news from the watch world since March 2020. One of the more obscure off-shoots of the rise of bronze as a popular material for tool watches is the phenomenon of extreme patination. If you remember your high-school French and are now imagining this is a cross of ice-skating and parkour, it is not. What it is, however, is a frankly weird subset of the trend to vintage looking watches, where owners go all out to age their bronze watches more rapidly than the atmosphere and daily wear could naturally achieve. Posting their pictures on watch forums, they compete to out-ruin their watches, to the amusement—but more often bemusement—of other collectors.