Melissa Joan Hart has expressed disappointment in herself after “getting lazy” and contracting Covid-19.The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star posted an emotional video to her Instagram on Thursday (19 August), in which she revealed that she is bed-ridden and struggling to breathe due to the illness.Hart, who is fully vaccinated, said that she is “really mad because we tried and we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot”.She continued: “But we got a little lazy and I think as a country we got lazy and I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks...