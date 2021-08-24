Cancel
The Latest: Fauci expects uptick after FDA OKs Pfizer shot

By The Associated Press
accesswdun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s hoping for an uptick in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations following U.S. government approval of the Pfizer vaccine. The top infectious disease expert in the U.S. says the Food and Drug Administration’s decision Monday should encourage people who cited lack of approval as a reason for not getting vaccinated. The FDA previously had cleared the Pfizer shots for use on an emergency basis.

