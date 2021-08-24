Cancel
Gillette, WY

Gillette histories

Gillette News Record
 9 days ago

P.M. Pedersen, 78, of Gillette was in the hospital this week suffering from a fractured hip, bruises and exposure following an accident last Saturday in which a hay stacker was said to have fallen on him. He was not found until Sunday evening. D.B. Moore found the elderly man in the field Sunday evening and called for the ambulance to bring him into Gillette. Pedersen had evidently taken off his shirt while working and his chest was sunburned during the daylight hours of Saturday and Sunday after he had been struck down. The accident was believed to have occurred when his machine stopped and he went under the stacker to investigate. A cable was said to have broken and let the rig down on him.

