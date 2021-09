As we all celebrate the great news that Manifest season 4 is now happening on Netflix, there’s a big question to now wonder: When will it premiere?. We’d love to be able to tell you that you’ll see new episodes of the high-concept drama before the end of the year, but pending some Flight 828-esque supernatural occurrence, that is not going to take place. The report about the season 4 revival noted that negotiations are still ongoing with some actors, so odds are it will take a little time to get production officially underway.