Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Organic needs your help during Long Beach Gives 2021

By Jesse Lopez
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey Long Beach! The Grunion and Long Beach Gives would like share with you a video (below) about a great organization here in city called Long Beach Organic. Long Beach Organic is just one of over 200 charities that could use your help raising money during this years Long Beach Gives event happening September 23rd, 2021. For more information about the Long Beach Gives event, head over to their website (www.longbeachgives.org) to start donating. #longbeachgives.

www.presstelegram.com

