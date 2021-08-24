Cancel
Celebrities

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon arrested for alleged prescription fraud

By Katie Campione
Entertainment Weekly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Brendon is also charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly failing to properly identify himself when stopped by police. Actor Nicholas Brendon was arrested in Indiana last week after he allegedly used false information to obtain prescription drugs. The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 50, is charged with felony...

