As anyone who’s ever knotted themself into a sort of human pretzel in an attempt to sit down inside Brooks Headley’s Superiority Burger can tell you, there’s no question that the vegetarian and vegan mecca could use a few hundred extra square feet. “We outgrew this space pretty much on the day we opened six and half years ago,” says Headley. And so while no one likes to see a neighborhood icon close, the recent demise of the Odessa 24-hour diner opposite Tompkins Square Park on Avenue A presented Headley with an opportunity that was almost too good to be true. The owners of Odessa who also own the building wanted a tenant with a proven track record and strong roots in the community. “They were impressed with what we had accomplished in our tiny space and picked us as their tenant,” says Headley, who signed the lease last week.