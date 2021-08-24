Olympian Allyson Felix Designed A Sneaker That’ll Make You Actually Enjoy Running
For track-and-field star Allyson Felix, running shoes are no mere garment. But in 2019, even with six Olympic sprinting medals to her name, she still found that she was without the perfect running shoe — or the perfect footwear sponsor. "I was tired of asking for change," she says. So, at long last, she took matters into her own hands — and built a running shoe brand of her own: Saysh.www.refinery29.com
