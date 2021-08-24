Cancel
Seminole, FL

Bark Life Voted Best Local Pet Store in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay News Wire
 8 days ago

Seminole, FL – August 23, 2021 – Bark Life, a full-service specialty pet retailer, has been voted “Best Local Pet Store” in the Tampa Bay Times “Best of the Best” people’s choice awards. The company finished first in a four-county area, which includes Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Hillsborough Counties. Bark Life also won first place as “Best Local Pet Groomer” for the second year in a row, and second place as “Best Doggie Daycare.”

