Bark Life Voted Best Local Pet Store in Tampa Bay
Seminole, FL – August 23, 2021 – Bark Life, a full-service specialty pet retailer, has been voted “Best Local Pet Store” in the Tampa Bay Times “Best of the Best” people’s choice awards. The company finished first in a four-county area, which includes Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Hillsborough Counties. Bark Life also won first place as “Best Local Pet Groomer” for the second year in a row, and second place as “Best Doggie Daycare.”www.tampabaynewswire.com
