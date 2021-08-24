Ultimate Princess Celebration Castle Listed On Zillow In Celebration Of Disney's World Princess Week
With a new toy Princess castle available from Hasbro, Disney wanted to find a special way to celebrate. What they came up with? Well, that Princess castle is a piece of real estate in terms of storytelling, right? So why not take it to Zillow to show off? That's right: in honor of the campaign and Disney’s first-ever World Princess Week on August 23 – 29, Hasbro has partnered with online real estate marketplace Zillow to create an interactive online listing for its new Hasbro’s Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle ("for entertainment purposes only," they note in their press release).comicbook.com
