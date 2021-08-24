Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Jeopardy!’ Icon Ken Jennings Playfully Drops ‘Terrible News’ as Show’s New Host Search Begins Again

By Clayton Edwards
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago

Jeopardy! fans around the world have the show’s latest announcements on their mind. Recently, we learned that the upcoming season of the show will feature a string of guest hosts. As a result, many people are wondering who will be in that lineup. Additionally, the debate about who will take over full time is raging once again. However, if Ken Jennings has the host search on his mind, you wouldn’t be able to tell from his Twitter feed.

In fact, Ken Jennings hasn’t said much about the show publicly since Mike Richards stepped down as host. Instead, the Jeopardy! champ’s feed looks like business as usual. It’s full of his witty humor which is sprinkled with dad jokes and quirky observations. For instance, Jennings took to Twitter to share a photo of a choose your own adventure book coupled with some terrible news for, “you.”

The book is titled You Are a Shark. Ken Jennings saw that title and the magical dad joke creating machine in his brain started firing on all cylinders.

“Just terrible news for you here,” Jennings wrote. “I don’t see how you come back from this one.”

This tweet raises an interesting question. At what age does waking up and discovering that you’ve turned into an awesome sea creature become a negative thing? As kids, many people dreamed of being some kind of majestic creature that most only see on television or in zoos. As adults, it just seems like a hassle. The age where that changes seems like a good marker for when someone transitions into full adulthood.

Will Ken Jennings Return to ‘Jeopardy!’ as a Host?

As of right now, no one knows who will be in the upcoming lineup of guest hosts. In fact, Sony Pictures Television may not know. Mike Richards stepped down from the hosting position after one day of filming. His abrupt departure left the studio struggling to fill the role. As a result, they halted production and tapped Mayim Bialik to fill in for Richards. The Big Bang Theory alum will helm fifteen episodes after Richards’ five-episode run ends.

However, many Jeopardy! fans believe that Ken Jennings is a shoo-in to take Alex Trebek’s place. They aren’t alone in that, either. In fact, several staffers on the show believe that Trebek wanted Jennings to be his successor. They have good reason to believe this, too.

Ken Jennings bonded with Alex Trebek during his record-setting winning streak on the show. Furthermore, when Ken came in for his first day as a guest host, he found a special gift from Trebek’s widow.

Upon entering his dressing room, Jennings found a set of Alex’s cufflinks waiting for him along with a handwritten note from Trebek’s widow.

However, we won’t know anything until Sony releases more details in the near future.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

191K+
Followers
20K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Television#The Big Bang Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Explains Why He’s Taken Shots at Mike Richards After Producer, Host’s Ousting

On Tuesday night, legendary Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer took another shot at disgraced executive producer turned host Mike Richards after his recent ousting. Even before Richards stepped down as Jeopardy! host, Holzhauer made his feelings clear about the hire. Sony Pictures executives allowed Richards to return to his original role as producer. However, earlier today, Sony execs announced to the game show’s staff that Richards would not retain his original position. Holzhauer heard the news and chimed in on the matter once again tonight.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Reveals Where the Show Went Wrong in Finding Alex Trebek’s Replacement

When Jeopardy! fans processed the news of their favorite game show host’s death, they knew Alex Trebek would be a tough act to follow. His wit, humility and passion made him an essential part of the show and were the reason why so many people tuned into the program. Through his interaction with contestants and wide range of knowledge, he created an environment in which trivia lovers of all levels could enjoy the competition.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Are Ken Jennings And James Holzhauer Friends?

Throughout the long-running history of the brainiac game show "Jeopardy!," two men have emerged as television champions — Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Jennings, who became a household name in 2004 for his record-breaking run on the show, holds the current "Jeopardy" record for winning 74 consecutive games. Although Holzhauer follows in second place at 32 games from 2019, he amassed the most single game winnings at $131,127, per the "Jeopardy!" hall of fame.
TV & Videosinformnny.com

Here’s who ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wanted to replace him as host

(NEXSTAR) – Now that “Jeopardy!” is once again in need of a permanent host, maybe the producers should consider taking Alex Trebek’s advice and hiring one of his preferred successors. In a 2018 episode of “OBJECTified” hosted by Harvey Levin, Trebek entertained the possibility of stepping away from “Jeopardy!” in...
TV & Videoswmleader.com

Jeopardy Announces ANOTHER New Host – But It’s Not What You Think!!

Who is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

This Is Who Will Host "Jeopardy!" Now That Mike Richards Is Out

It's been a dramatic few weeks for what is usually a relaxing trivia show. After much controversy surrounding the hiring of Mike Richards as the new Jeopardy! host, Richards has decided to step down from the gig before it even began. The decision was confirmed in an internal memo Richards sent to Jeopardy! staffers on Aug. 20 that was also released to the press.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Is Robin Roberts leaving Good Morning America?

ROBIN Roberts is an American television broadcaster known for being the anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America. In 2021, Roberts, made history by becoming the first woman of color and first openly LGBTQ+ woman to host Jeopardy!. 2. Robin Roberts has been the co-anchor for Good Morning America since 2005Credit:...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Ken Jennings reacts to Mike Richards' hosting exit: I hate that Jeopardy! "has to be sullied by backstage drama"

Jennings, who remains a consulting producer on Jeopardy!, tells The New York Times that the show is "one of the last pure things in a troubled age. And I hate that something pure like that has to be sullied by backstage drama.” Jennings was part of a small gathering Thursday at a ceremony at Sony Pictures Studios renaming the Jeopardy! soundstage after Alex Trebek. According to The Times, Jennings and fellow former contestant and guest co-host Buzzy Cohen had planned to watch Richards' debut. But they were escorted from the soundstage to a nearby green room and reportedly told that Richards was too nervous to have them in studio.
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Alex Trebek’s Widow Gave Ken Jennings This Special Gift

Former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings was the first guest host to fill in after longtime host Alex Trebek passed away. Many were surprised when Ken wasn’t chosen as the permanent host. The show recently announced that executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik are the new hosts of Jeopardy!
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Sony reportedly expected to name Ken Jennings Jeopardy! host before his controversy over offensive old tweets

The Wall Street Journal reports that Sony TV executives last year saw Jennings as the "ideal successor" to Alex Trebek. "While Mr. Jennings didn’t have much experience hosting, the executives at Sony and producers at Jeopardy! were confident that he would grow into the role," report The Journal's Joe Flint and Khadeeja Safdar. "He was a fan favorite and already a familiar face to the Jeopardy! machine from working as a consultant on the show since 2020. Then came the old tweets." The old tweets -- including "Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair" mocking the disabled -- gave Sony executives "pause," even though Jennings apologized. The Journal also reports focus groups "didn't react well to Mr. Jennings afterward."
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Report: Mike Richards barred Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen from attending his debut Jeopardy! taping -- after meeting with staff airing their grievances

Before stepping down this morning as Jeopardy! host, Richards presided over an "emotional morning meeting" with staff on Thursday, hours before taping his first five episodes, according to The New York Times' Michael R. Grynbaum. "In an emotional morning meeting with Mr. Richards, crew members aired their grievances and disappointment over his past behavior, which they worried would hurt the reputation of the show, according to two people familiar with the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity because the internal Jeopardy! discussions were sensitive," reports Grynbaum. "And a fresh incident on Thursday involving Mr. Richards further roiled some of the show’s staff. A group of Jeopardy! loyalists had gathered for a ceremony to rename the show’s studio after (Alex) Trebek, including Mr. Trebek’s widow, his children and Anthony Vinciquerra, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s chief executive. Mr. Richards and (fellow new Jeopardy! host Mayim) Bialik were there, along with two of the other contenders for the hosting job, the former contestants Buzzy Cohen and Ken Jennings, according to three people familiar with the incident, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Afterward, the people said, Mr. Cohen and Mr. Jennings had expected to attend Mr. Richards’s debut taping. Instead, they were escorted from the sound stage to a nearby green room, where they watched the taping over a closed feed. They were told that Mr. Richards was too nervous to have them in the studio, the people said. One of the people likened it to inviting Joe DiMaggio back to Yankee Stadium and then not letting him in the dugout. Sony said that access to the taping was restricted because of pandemic protocols limiting the number of people in the studio. Mr. Vinciquerra did not attend the taping, either." ALSO: Dictionary.com trolls Richards after his exit.
TV ShowsPosted by
InsideHook

The “Jeopardy!” Hosting Gig Is Reportedly Ken Jennings’s “Job to Lose”

Last week, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, who was slated to succeed Alex Trebek as the show’s new permanent host, stepped down from the on-camera role after offensive comments he made on a 2014 podcast about women, Jewish people and other minority groups came to light. After his resignation, the show announced it would resume using guest hosts for the time being while it continues its search for a permanent host. But could that search be a relatively quick one?
TV ShowsGossip Cop

Did Ken Jennings Lose ‘Jeopardy!’ Job Over ‘Bean Dad’ Controversy?

Ken Jennings still looks like the obvious successor to Alex Trebek as host of Jeopardy! But a series of off-color tweets caused a stir, and it may have completely derailed his chance to permanently stand behind the lectern. Here’s what happened. #BeanDad. Jennings co-hosts the podcast Omnibus alongside John Roderick....
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

How much money has Ken Jennings won on Jeopardy!?

KEN Jennings is a game show contestant and host, author, and television presenter. He is the highest-earning American game show contestant of all time. In 2004, Jennings won 74 consecutive Jeopardy! games before he was defeated by a challenger Nancy Zerg. He currently holds a record for the longest win...
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Mike Richards

Showing 1 - 15 of 42 articles tagged "Mike Richards" Ken Jennings is considered the favorite to replace Mike Richards as Jeopardy! host. CNN's Brian Stelter reports that Jennings looks like the new full-time host based on his conversations with "this year's guest... Posted Saturday 8/21/21 at 3:10AM EDT. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy