Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys odds and lines: Cowboys, Jags look to avoid winless preseason

By Joe Williams
 8 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) travel to meet the Dallas Cowboys (0-3) in their preseason finale Sunday. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Jaguars at Cowboys odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Jaguars were roughed up in the first half by the Saints Monday, trailing 14-0 after one quarter and 23-3 after three quarters. A late rally by the reserves in the fourth quarter helped Jacksonville backers to a backdoor cover but they came short of victory falling 23-21.

The Cowboys were tripped up Saturday 20-14 by the in-state rival Houston Texans. They’re not just 0-3 SU during the preseason they’re also 0-3 ATS while hitting the Under all three times.

Jaguars at Cowboys Odds, spread and lines

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 8:53 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Jaguars -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Cowboys +120 (bet $100 to win $120)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Jaguars -2.5, -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Cowboys +2.5, +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Total: 36.5 Over -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Under -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

2021 Preseason Betting stats:

  • ATS: Jaguars 1-1 | Cowboys 0-3
  • O/U: Jaguars 1-1 | Cowboys 0-3

New to NFL betting?

The Jaguars (-145) are road favorites with an implied win probability of 59.18%. Their money line odds can be expressed as a fraction of 20/29 or a decimal of 1.69. Jacksonville will need to win by 3 or more points in order to cover the spread.

Dallas must lose by 2 or fewer points, win outright, or tie in order to cover the spread. Its +120 odds represent an implied win probability of 45.45% and can be expressed as 6/5 fractional odds or 2.20 decimal odds.

The Jaguars and Cowboys must combine to score 37 or more points for a bet on the Over 36.5 to cash. A point total of 36 or fewer points is a win for the Under. The odds price the Over and Under as equally likely result on the projected total.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

