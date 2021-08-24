Cancel
Marathon County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 08:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wood County in central Wisconsin Portage County in central Wisconsin Marathon County in central Wisconsin * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 826 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Council Grounds State Park to 11 miles southwest of Mosinee to near Babcock, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Mosinee around 845 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wisconsin Rapids, Lake Wazeecha, Bevent, Whiting and Amherst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

