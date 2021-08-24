Cancel
Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans odds and lines: Chicago's QB saga continues

By Andrew Reid
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ey9wV_0bbF7uwU00

The Chicago Bears (1-1) and Tennessee Titans (2-0) meet Saturday for the teams’ final tune-up game ahead of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium. Below, we look at the Bears vs. Titans odds and lines.

Chicago was able to secure a comeback victory over the Miami Dolphins in its preseason opener but looked lackluster in a 41-15 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

QB Andy Dalton played the entire first half for the Bears and finished 11-for-17 for 146 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception while rookie QB Justin Fields finished with 80 passing yards on a 9-for-19 performance and added 46 yards on 4 carries.

As the team heads into its final preseason game the Week 1 starting quarterback picture is no clearer. It seems likely Fields will take the reins sooner rather than later, but it appears the young signal-caller still needs to develop.

The Titans improved to 2-0 in the preseason on the heels of a commanding 34-3 road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The win featured a hard look down the depth chart for Tennessee as the club was led by QB Matt Barkley‘s 12-for-16 performance with 115 yards and 2 TD; RB Mekhi Sargent added 78 yards on 16 carries.

Bears at Titans: Odds, spread and line

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Bears -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Titans +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Bears -1.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Titans +1.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Total: 36.5, Over -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Under -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

2021 Preseason Betting stats:

  • ATS: Bears 1-1 | Titans 2-0
  • O/U: Bears 1-1 | Titans 1-1

New to NFL betting?

The Bears, at -125 odds, have an implied 55.56% chance of winning. This can be listed as 4/5 fractional odds or 1.80 decimal odds. Chicago would need to win by 2 or more points to cover the spread and win an ATS bet.

The Titans (+100) have an implied 50.00% chance of winning at home. This is also listed as 2.00 decimal odds or 1/1 fractional odds. Tennessee would need to win outright, tie, or lose by no more than 1 point to cover the spread and win an ATS bet.

There would need to be a combined 37 points scored Saturday for an Over (-110) ticket to cash, while a combined point total of 36 or fewer points is a win for the Under (-110). Based on the odds both the Over and Under have an equal implied chance of cashing.

