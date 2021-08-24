Meet the executive branch of PVAMU’s 2021-22 Student Government Association
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (August 24, 2021) – After a campaign during which there were neither in-person events nor the traditional gathering of signatures, the leaders of the 2021-22 Student Government Association at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), Marquinn Booker (president), Caitlin Scott (vice president) and Wiston Ocoro (comptroller), are gearing up to have a broad impact this semester. After all, said Booker, “We are selfless individuals; we are here for the student body. We’re not working for our personal pleasure or success but to ultimately build a better campus for the student body.”www.pvamu.edu
