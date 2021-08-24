Meet the executive branch of PVAMU’s 2021-22 Student Government Association

At long last, GW is back. After two and a half virtual semesters, precedented times are coming into view. But although we’re back on campus, we’re not all the way back to normal. Readjusting to college life with the effects of the pandemic still in the backdrop is going to be a challenge for everybody. The entire GW community – from administrators to faculty to student organizations to the student body – must make a conscious effort to look out for one another as we all transition back to an in-person GW experience.