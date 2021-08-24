Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prairie View, TX

Meet the executive branch of PVAMU’s 2021-22 Student Government Association

By Previous
pvamu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (August 24, 2021) – After a campaign during which there were neither in-person events nor the traditional gathering of signatures, the leaders of the 2021-22 Student Government Association at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), Marquinn Booker (president), Caitlin Scott (vice president) and Wiston Ocoro (comptroller), are gearing up to have a broad impact this semester. After all, said Booker, “We are selfless individuals; we are here for the student body. We’re not working for our personal pleasure or success but to ultimately build a better campus for the student body.”

www.pvamu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Prairie View, TX
Local
Texas Education
Prairie View, TX
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Branch#Financial Aid#Pvamu#B S#Lgbt#Honors Program#Senate#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Prairie View, TXpvamu.edu

‘The Hill’ We Climbed: Professors initiate collection of essays on PVAMU’s history

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (August 17, 2021) – Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) has a special name among its faculty, students and alumni – “The Hill.” It got this nickname because it’s said to be the highest elevation point in Waller County, the county in which it resides. And, as PVAMU celebrates the 145th anniversary of its founding this summer, two of its professors have set out to reflect on how “The Hill,” and everything it stands for, reveal a spirit of persistence, determination and history, as told through collected stories and articles by a variety of authors.
CollegesThe Oakland Post

OU faculty, student workers concerned about return to campus

Amid surging COVID-19 cases fueled by the Delta Variant, faculty members and student workers are voicing their criticisms of the university’s proposed return to campus for the fall semester. Many of these concerns arise from derision surrounding the university’s decision on a vaccine mandate, and the elimination of options for employees to work remotely.
Educationpvamu.edu

PVAMU students, faculty, staff tackle app development in summer workshop

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (August 18, 2021) – This summer’s App Development Training Sessions gave Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) participants vital tools for engaging state-of-the-art technologies. These sessions are the first of many achievements to come, resulting from the year-old association of PVAMU with Tennessee State University, which is leading the HBCU C2 learning initiative.
Collegesthedailytexan.com

Student leaders call on the University to implement more COVID-19 safety protocols

Student leaders are calling on University administration to mandate masks and abolish attendance policies in response to student concern about the upcoming semester with COVID-19 cases rising in Austin and few mitigation efforts in place. The Senate of College Councils, the Student Government Executive Board and the Graduate Student Assembly...
CollegesKentucky Kernel

Student government vice president resigns over statement at K Week event

After comments made at a first-generation student event, University of Kentucky Student Government Association Vice President Maya Elias has been removed from her office, effective immediately. SGA President Michael Hawse announced the resignation in an Instagram story statement Friday night. Elias made the offending statement while speaking at a first-generation...
CollegesGW Hatchet

Students should look out for each other to ease the transition back to campus

At long last, GW is back. After two and a half virtual semesters, precedented times are coming into view. But although we’re back on campus, we’re not all the way back to normal. Readjusting to college life with the effects of the pandemic still in the backdrop is going to be a challenge for everybody. The entire GW community – from administrators to faculty to student organizations to the student body – must make a conscious effort to look out for one another as we all transition back to an in-person GW experience.
Prairie View, TXpvamu.edu

PVAMU professor, doctoral student author winning criminology paper

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (August 26, 2021) – Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Justice Studies Professor Sesha Kethineni, Ph.D., was recently named winner of the Richard J. Terrill Paper of the Year Award by the International Criminal Justice Review (ICJR) for her research on cryptocurrency and criminal activities. Kethineni’s paper, “The...
Reading, PAbctv.org

Alvernia Welcomes Students to Campus

Over 500 new students arrived on the campus of Alvernia University on Thursday, many comprising the Alvernia University Class of 2025. This marks the second straight year Alvernia has eclipsed the 500 new students mark. “As we continue to modernize our approach to higher education as a regional comprehensive university,...
Scranton, PAscranton.edu

University Students Receive Awards

Several students were recently honored with awards. Read about them here. Frank O’Hara medals were given to University students with the highest grade-point averages in their first-, second- and third-year in the College of Arts and Sciences, the Kania School of Management and the Panuska College of Professional Studies for the 2019-20 academic year. The awards, named in honor of the late Frank O’Hara who served the University for 53 years in various administrative positions, were presented at a ceremony held recently on campus.
Collegesthecitymenus.com

UWG welcomes class of 2025 in new student Convocation

College is back at the University of West Georgia, with students returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester today and the institution’s class of 2025 welcomed in a Convocation ceremony Tuesday night. President Dr. Brendan Kelly spoke during the ceremony, sharing with the first-year students that attendance at UWG...
CollegesLake County Record Bee

Community colleges offer cash, textbooks to students who get vaccinated

Jaime Barrientos, a psychology student at Los Angeles Mission College, was searching for information on fall classes a couple weeks ago when he noticed that coronavirus vaccines were being offered during on-campus registration. He messaged a friend who was also unvaccinated and hadn’t planned on getting the shot, and the two of them spent the afternoon in the school’s library filling out paperwork for their first dose of the Pfizer regimen.
Prairie View, TXpvamu.edu

A Guide to Fall 2021 Classes at PVAMU

Texas (August 23, 2021) – Monday, August 23, begins a brand new academic school year at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), and for the first time in over a year, its students will return fully to face-to-face instruction. While only a small percentage of coursework will be offered in hybrid and online modalities, as was done before the pandemic, students, faculty and staff alike are looking forward to new beginnings.
Prairie View, TXpvamu.edu

PVAMU RESEARCH & INNOVATION TO HOST INAUGURAL “PANTHERS INVENT” STUDENT CONTEST

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (August 24, 2021) – Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) will launch an innovation competition challenging students to tackle real-life problems. Panthers Invent is a new initiative by the PVAMU Division of Research & Innovation (R&I) led by its Center for Innovation, Commercialization, Entrepreneurship, and Economic Development, or ICEED. Sandia National Laboratories is sponsoring the three-day Panthers Invent September 17-19, 2021.
Collegesnowdecatur.com

Millikin University students returning to campus beginning August 14th

August 12, 2021 – Area residents are reminded that foot and vehicle traffic will be increasing with students returning to Millikin University’s campus starting on Saturday, August 14. Millikin University will be hosting multiple move-in days for first-year students beginning Saturday, August 14 through Tuesday, August 17, from 8 am...
Collegeslanthorn.com

GV mandates COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty, staff as fall semester approaches

Grand Valley State University announced that students, faculty and staff will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination as the university preps for the fall semester. In an email sent to the GVSU community on Friday, Aug. 1, president Philomena Mantella said that in anticipation of FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccination in early September, GVSU will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated by Sept. 30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy