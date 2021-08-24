Cancel
Raceland, LA

Authorities identified 25-year-old Lachante Coleman who died after a pedestrian crash in Raceland (Raceland, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
A pregnant woman, of Raceland, identified by the authorities as 25-year-old Lachante Coleman lost her life after being hit by a car on Sunday in Lafourche Parish, the Louisiana State Police said.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Lachante Coleman, was fatally hit in the eastbound lane of St. Louis Street in Raceland at about 8 p.m. On arrival, paramedics rushed her to University Medical Center in New Orleans but she later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

August 24, 2021

