Authorities identified 25-year-old Lachante Coleman who died after a pedestrian crash in Raceland (Raceland, LA)

A pregnant woman, of Raceland, identified by the authorities as 25-year-old Lachante Coleman lost her life after being hit by a car on Sunday in Lafourche Parish, the Louisiana State Police said.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Lachante Coleman, was fatally hit in the eastbound lane of St. Louis Street in Raceland at about 8 p.m. On arrival, paramedics rushed her to University Medical Center in New Orleans but she later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Authorities identified 25-year-old Lachante Coleman who died after a pedestrian crash in Raceland

August 24, 2021