North Wales Mom Channels Her Grief After Losing Two Babies Into Helping Others Through Project BEAR

Images via Project BEAR Facebook.

Dola Spering, a North Wales mom who lost two babies, has channeled her grief into helping others in similar circumstances through Project BEAR, writes Beccah Hendrickson for 6abc.

Bears are about to be shipped out. Image via Project BEAR, Facebook.

In two years, Spering suffered unimaginable loss. In 2008, her son, Jeremiah, was stillborn.

She got pregnant again the following year but her baby, Vincent, died of an infection soon after his birth.

“To have it happen twice, you can’t explain it,” said Spering. “It’s the worst ever. It can be very lonely and isolating. Even if you do have that support, grief has this way of making you feel that you’re the only one that feels this way.”

Spering, who now has three children, did not want any other parents to feel that grief alone.

To make sure none of them left the hospital empty-handed, she started Project BEAR – Bringing Empty Arms Reprieve .

Since the founding of the nonprofit, she has helped deliver over 20,000 bears to families throughout the country who have lost babies to stillbirth, miscarriage, or neonatal death.

“They hold the bear and they know that somebody else cares,” she said. “And to be a part of that is amazing.”

Read more about Project BEAR at 6abc .

See more on the video below about when someone you love loses a baby.