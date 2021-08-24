Cancel
Law Enforcement

Man Charged Following Drug Bust in Woodstock Area

By Mark Shaw
 8 days ago
New Brunswick RCMP say one man has been charged following a seizure of drugs, weapons, drug paraphernalia and money in Elmwood, N.B., near Woodstock. Police executed a search warrant in the early morning of Thursday, August 19th at a home on Route 540 as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Forty-six-year-old Bradley Watson was arrested at the scene.

ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

