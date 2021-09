TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested after police said he shot a man in Tacoma Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Nevada Avenue and Clark Place at 8:21 p.m.

Police said a 39-year-old man shot through the window of a home. A 40-year-old man was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

The suspect was booked into jail for investigation of first-degree assault.

©2021 Cox Media Group