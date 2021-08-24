Ramp Raises Series C at a $3.9B Valuation for its Corporate Card and Finance Automation Platform

Startups have long been caught in the cauldron of growth versus profitability. The Rule of 40 (growth rate + profitability should add up to 40%) has been the rule of thumb. Initially, you can get there by focusing on the growth rate, which will give you some flexibility to delay profitability but eventually you’ll need to get in the black. Controlling your spend is one way to ensure that you are able to tilt the numbers in your favor. Ramp is a corporate card and all-in-one spend management platform that’s designed to save companies time and money. The card requires no personal guarantee and provides 1.5% cashback every month. But the beauty of the platform is that all spend activity is seamlessly integrated into the company’s expense management platform that handles bill payment, card issuance and controls, accounting, and reporting, saving finance teams countless hours. All of this is free with Ramp making its margin on the interchange fees. The company on average saves its customers 3.3% (the cash back + additional cost savings) and is on pace to cross $1B in annual spending transacted on its cards.