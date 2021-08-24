Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Has the fun of photography been taken over...

ephotozine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas the fun of photography been taken over... Has the fun of photography been taken over by the mobile brigade. Like a lot of us older picture takers on this site I grew up learning all about speed, F stops and focus range. Along with the many other do's and don'ts that many well meaning people wanted to pass on.

www.ephotozine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Smartphone#Software#Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Photographer makes friends with a fox cub in this adorable TikTok video

Ready for your daily dose of adorableness? A wildlife photographer based in Norway recently had an incredibly cute encounter with a fox cub when out on a photoshoot. Jens Birkeland was capturing images of a fox cub when it decided to steal behind the camera and say hello. Luckily, fellow photographer Marius Birkeland was on-hand to film the entire interaction on his camera phone and post the subsequent video onto TikTok.
PhotographyDIY Photography

How focal length and subject distance affects car photography

We’ve all seen these kinds of animations before when it comes to portrait photography. We’ve featured a few of them here on DIYP before where we see how the changing focal length affects the way a subject’s face is rendered. And as with the portrait ones, this one serves as a good example of that point but using cars. Although it’s slightly misrepresenting itself.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Street photography with the 90mm f/1.25 TTArtisan lens

Street photographers typically go for 35mm or 50mm lenses as their tools of the trade. Still, it’s not unheard of for some to experiment with focal lengths that aren’t typically used for street photography. It will definitely be challenging, but it doesn’t mean it won’t be an interesting experience. A...
Photographypetapixel.com

Five Tips for Shooting a Photo Style Popular with Modern Influencers

The world of Instagram is changing. Brands, clients, and audiences are looking for fresh perspectives, and one way to capture that as a photographer is to keep your finger on the pulse of what’s current. That’s how I noticed a popular new aesthetic that’s been dominating my Instagram feed —...
Photographyshutterbug.com

8 FUN Landscape Photography HACKS that Really Work (VIDEO)

Everyone loves camera hacks, especially if they result in better images. So prepare for some fun, as one of favorite landscape photographers demonstrates eight functional hacks that work wonders for landscape photography. Photographer Mark Denney credits his passion for making great landscapes to a long-held love of the great outdoors....
Photographypetapixel.com

Are Photography Awards Worth It At Any Cost?

To an up-and-coming photographer or creative, an award win can feel like a make-or-break point in their career. It could be a chance – or THE chance – to be elevated to the next career level, earn the respect of peers, the attention of agents, and attract new clients, with some free PR to boot.
Photographyshutterbug.com

Concert Photography: How to Get the Perfect Exposure

(Editor’s Note: Exploring Light is a monthly Shutterbug column featuring tips, tricks, and photo advice from professional photographers in the Canon Explorers of Light education program. This month's column is by David Bergman with tips on concert photography). If you love photography and music, there is nothing more exciting than...
Electronicspetapixel.com

This Watch Was Inspired by the TLR Camera

If you’re a fan of both photography and watches, the new TACS ATL was designed just for you. It’s a watch that features a design inspired by the iconic twin-lens reflex (TLR) camera. Unveiled back TACS in March, the ATL (which stands for Automatic Twin Lens) joins TACS’ Lens Series...
Photographyephotozine.com

Nikon Speaker Schedule Announced For The Photography Show 2021

The Photography Show 2021 will be taking place from 18-21 September 2021 and Nikon has announced they will be there along with the Nikon School Stage. Once again, Nikon will be exhibiting their award-winning product line-up, which includes the retro-inspired Nikon Zfc and new Z series macro lenses, as well as hosting a roster of photography talks on the Nikon School Stage.
Photographyephotozine.com

5 Top Tips On Photographing Canals

Canals were once used to transport goods to towns and cities right across the UK and as a result, there are still plenty of waterways running through our city streets. The long canals, bridges and lock gates that once supplied goods now supply ample photography opportunities and as they all have public walkways, you're not going to upset anyone if you spend an hour two with your camera at the side of one.
Animalsephotozine.com

Up To Some Monkey Business

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. An invitation came through to visit and photograph Trentham Monkey Forest, so Sue and I packed some light camera kit and off we went down the M6. Sue was using the Pentax K-3 with 18-270mm lens and I had the Canon R5 with the new 70-200mm f/4. The review of the Canon lens is now live on ePHOTOzine.
Photographyephotozine.com

Moving the boundaries, changing the rules

I have a photographic friend who laments that he can take all the pictures he needs to take with his mobile phone, and that everyone can be a photographer these days. I agree with the first part of this but not with a second: and the first part is entirely good. Who wouldn’t be glad that families snapshots work better than they used to?
ElectronicsPhotofocus

This instant camera uses vintage M42 lenses

It’s always great to see independent camera makers filling the gap left by major camera companies when it comes to film cameras. We don’t always see a new film camera being made, so it’s an exciting time for the film photography community whenever news about it comes up. Paris-based photographer and “weird lens” enthusiast Mathieu Stern recently took one such camera for a spin: The NONS SL42 Mk2, an interchangeable lens instant camera!
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Master video production with this super bundle

A lot more goes into making videos than pointing and shooting a camera. To make good-quality videos, you have to be a bit of an expert on everything from screenwriting to camera hardware. Because getting a degree in film can cost upwards of $100,000, The 2021 Complete Video Production Super Bundle is here to give you a deep dive into all the skills that go into video production, and right now it’s on sale for $34.99.
Photographyephotozine.com

4 Essential Quick Tips On Photographing Standing Stones

Always an interesting subject for photographers, standing stones and stone circles have fascinated people for centuries; but what is the best way to photograph them?. Although standing stones change little through the day, the prime factors for photographing standing stones are lighting, atmosphere and, preferably an absence of people. Lighting can be good at either end of the day, but the absence of people usually restricts the keen photographer to an early start.
Entertainmentephotozine.com

The Remains of Trentham Hall

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Initially, I wondered why this grand looking structure had not been maintained as it still has a roof, still has some glass in the windows, and doesn't seem a total loss. Then I discovered that this is just the remains of the orangery and the massive structure that was Trentham Hall was demolished around 1910-1912. Do look it up because the whole of the building is an amazing contruction. Was an amazing construction, but there are plenty of images on Google.
Photographyephotozine.com

6 Tips To Find The Perfect Present For A Photographer

Have you been searching high and low for the perfect present for the photographer in your life? Working in photography requires a lot of equipment, from memory cards to cameras, which means there are endless gift opportunities when shopping for a photographer. However, if you're looking for something a bit different from equipment, this curated list will help you find the perfect present. No matter the occasion, continue reading to discover six great tips on finding the perfect gift for a photographer.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Phoblographer

5 Amazing Night Photographers and The Cameras They Use

Many folks turn away from opportunities to shoot photography at night. Low light, less footfall, and a perceived increase in danger means lots of photographers prefer to shoot when the sun is up. That’s a shame because the eeriness of the night is the perfect shooting ground for creative photography. Thankfully, there are plenty of photographers ready to brave the night, and we’ve featured many over the years. Join us as we take a look at some of the best.
Photographyephotozine.com

Negative Space

Negative space is something I use from time to time. It can be a useful tool in your image making. An antidote to in-your-face filling the frame?. I came across a video on YouTube recently talking about negative space. This got me thinking more deeply on the subject. Now, it's generally regarded in photography that you should 'fill the frame'. That's all well and good and for many images it is best to see the subject at a reasonable size. That brings to mind a quote from the photojournalist Robert Capa (If your pictures aren't good enough, you aren't close enough) that essentially says you need to get your subject to fill the frame. To be fair, much photojournalism does require 'getting in close'. Equally, strong photojournalistic images can make good use of negative space depending on the story being told.
Photographypetapixel.com

If Cameras Are Just Tools, Why Shoot On Leica?

Leica is the butt of many photography jokes for making some of the most expensive cameras and lenses on the market. So if cameras are just tools, why would anyone shoot on Leica with so many other options available?. Having the “best” or most expensive camera doesn’t necessarily make photographers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy