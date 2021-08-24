Has the fun of photography been taken over...

Negative space is something I use from time to time. It can be a useful tool in your image making. An antidote to in-your-face filling the frame?. I came across a video on YouTube recently talking about negative space. This got me thinking more deeply on the subject. Now, it's generally regarded in photography that you should 'fill the frame'. That's all well and good and for many images it is best to see the subject at a reasonable size. That brings to mind a quote from the photojournalist Robert Capa (If your pictures aren't good enough, you aren't close enough) that essentially says you need to get your subject to fill the frame. To be fair, much photojournalism does require 'getting in close'. Equally, strong photojournalistic images can make good use of negative space depending on the story being told.