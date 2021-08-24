Cancel
Bloomington, IN

Is your stress causing you to pick up another pack?

wbiw.com
 9 days ago

BLOOMINGTON – Smokers may feel like cigarettes relieve stress, yet it will not help in the long run. That momentary release actually can lead to increased stress and anxiety. “That rush of relaxation people may feel when smoking is very temporary and leads to withdrawal, which adds to the stress...

www.wbiw.com

Mental HealthMindBodyGreen

The Stress Management Tip You Need To Hear, Based On Your Age

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Surprises are the spice of life: No matter who you are, you can bet that there's probably a curveball coming your way at any given time. All of this unpredictability can cause anxiousness, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Feeling the occasional racing heart or sweaty palms is a sign that you're pushing out of your comfort zone and entering new territory. You just want to make sure you have practices you can turn to in order to recover from stress as it comes so it doesn't become a more constant, chronic thing.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Find Your Way Out of Stress

Thousands of things go on in your mind when you are stressed. These things keep encircling in your mind at a rapid pace. One thing follows the other and you are not at all sure where everything is heading. The mind digs into events from the past or makes up...
Mental HealthTelegraph

How to stop micro-stresses ruling your life

The WiFi cuts out just as you’re about to make an urgent online purchase. You miss your train because you left your mask at home. The dishwasher breaks down, or you get stuck in a traffic jam. Such day-to-day annoyances happen to us all, and might seem innocuous. But experts...
Public Healththeacorn.com

Roller-coaster times due to COVID cause anxiety, stress

My husband keeps asking me why I cry lately at the drop of a hat. I have always been prone to tears when really stressed or when something touches my heart. And I guess that is exactly why I’m crying these days. For the past three months, my staff and...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Is Anxiety Causing You to Overwork?

Many high-achievers experience anxiety and are survivors of complex trauma. The hyperdrive of perfectionism is a "fight-or-flight" response. Mindfulness techniques foster mind-body awareness and reprogram the amygdala, the brain's fear center. Many anxious patients are conscientious and perfectionistic. They may not seek treatment until long after these traits are part...
Kidsverywellfamily.com

Reasons Your Teen Might Be Stressed Out (And What You Can Do About It)

Complaining that life is too hard. Losing sleep worrying about tests or schoolwork. Declining to hang out with friends. These are all signs that your teen could be stressed out. In the short term, stress can be a good thing for your teen. It can motivate them to practice their...
LifestyleBangor Daily News

These 6 relaxing hobbies will ease your stress

With the lingering pandemic, offices reopening and kids going back to school, the beginning of fall is coming with many more unknowns and stressors than usual. Having a hobby is a great way to unwind after a long day, or even to get your mind to take a break whenever you have a free minute.
JobsThrive Global

Causes and Remedies of Workspace Stress that Every Employee Should Know

The digital world is full of companies doing a range of activities in different fields. Although the processes and products vary, almost all companies will work in the same manner. There will be a hierarchy in the management and each level of managers will lead and guide the lower-level employees to achieve the common goal of the company. Each of the employees would be working with a lot of stress factors due to various reasons. You cannot say even a single employee from the bottom to top-level management who remains active with mental wellbeing during all the working days. Workspace stress has become a global issue and experts like Walter Morales have taught several things about this in their articles. If the top management does not take necessary actions and motivates the employees to take them away from their mental stress, the overall productivity of the company will get affected. However, there are several technologies and service companies that are being helpful to bring peace to the employees along with motivation. It is more than enough for the employees to know the causes of workspace stress and the ways to reduce it. Let us discuss this in detail in this article.
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
Ladders

If you sweat at night, it be a sign of this devastating disease

Medical professionals say that people who suffer from night sweats may be afflicted by the early stages of leukemia, especially if they’re over 65. Don’t worry yet — many night sweats are normal and nothing to worry about. Even if you’re soaking through your sheets and pillows, it may just be a sign that your body is going through normal changes. In particular, women over 45 are especially more likely to experience night sweats if they’re in the beginning stages of menopause.
Diseases & Treatmentswomenworking.com

Underlying Causes of Swollen Legs & What to Do

Have you noticed that your legs and feet are more swollen than usual? If so, there are many potential causes behind this uncomfortable health issue. If anything, figuring out what is behind the swelling can feel like a mystery. However, in most cases, two primary reasons behind this abnormal body change:
Healthspring.org.uk

The Simple Sign That Your Brain Is Healthy

The study used data from 475,397 people in the UK. A strong handgrip is a simple sign that your brain is healthy, new research finds. The study of almost half a million people found that stronger people — as measured by grip strength — performed better on tests of reaction speed, memory and logical problem solving.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This $3 Tropical Drink Can Help Lower Blood Pressure, Avoid Chronic Disease, and Nix Aches and Pains

Nothing hits the spot like a cool, refreshing drink as we wait for the hot and humid days of summer to end. We also know it’s better to sip on something healthy rather than a sugary soda or iced tea. Thankfully, coconut water can satisfy our taste buds and provide some amazing benefits for our blood pressure, lower our risk of chronic disease, and improve our post-workout recovery!
HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Sure Signs You've Harmed Your Brain, Say Experts

Your brain. As long as the body's command center seems to be in reasonably working order, most of us don't think too much about it. But many experts say it's time to get more proactive about our brain health, which can deteriorate as we get older. The number of people living with dementia worldwide is expected to triple by 2050, as the population ages and life expectancy increases. Although there is no cure for dementia at present, several studies have found you can take action to keep your brain healthy—and there are many destructive patterns that can wreck this incredibly vital organ. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

