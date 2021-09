MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression #12 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Larry over the eastern Atlantic. Larry was moving west at 20 miles per hour. It is expected to move west-northwest and then turn northwest over the weekend as a major Category 3 hurricane in the central Atlantic. For now it appears Larry is not a threat to South Florida. Tropical Depression Kate continues to move north-northwest out in the open waters of the central Atlantic and is expected to become a remnant low by Thursday. Tropical Depression Ida is moving into the central Appalachians as a post-tropical cyclone. Heavy...