Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Today in History

Boston Globe
 9 days ago

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 24, the 236th day of 2021. There are 129 days left in the year. Birthdays: Composer-musician Mason Williams is 83. R&B singer Marshall Thompson (The Chi-Lites) is 79. Actor Anne Archer is 74. Actor Joe Regalbuto is 72. Actor Kevin Dunn is 66. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee is 66. Actor-writer Stephen Fry is 64. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 63. Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is 61. Actor Jared Harris is 60. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 59. CBS News correspondent Major Garrett is 59. Rock singer John Bush is 58. Actor Marlee Matlin is 56. Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller is 56. Broadcast journalist David Gregory is 51. Movie director Ava DuVernay is 49. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 48. Actor Chad Michael Murray is 40. Singer Mika is 38. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter” films) is 33.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Regalbuto
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Mark David Chapman
Person
Amelia Earhart
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Andrew#The Chi Lites#Cbs News#British#Capitol#The White House#The North Atlantic Treaty#Communist#The Communist Party#The Cincinnati Reds#Mormon#The Justice Department#Libyan#North African#Apple Inc#Italian#Republicans#University Of Hong Kong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Related
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 1, the 244th day of 2021 with 121 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this day are under the sign of Virgo. They include...
SciencePosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

Today is Friday, Aug. 20, the 232nd day of 2021 with 133 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include...
Aerospace & Defensecowboystatedaily.com

Slain Wyoming Marine’s Family Walked Out on Meeting With Biden

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The family of the Wyoming Marine killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday refused to meet with President Joe Biden following a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday. Roice McCollum, sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum,...
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Families Of Fallen Service Members Angrily Slams Biden As ‘Dementia-Ridden Piece Of Crap’ Following Private Meeting

Some of the family members of the 13 fallen U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing terror attack in Kabul airport are expressing their anger and outrage with “dementia-ridden piece of crap” President Biden, whom they hold solely responsible for the death of their loved ones, saying the private meeting Sunday was scripted and a “total disregard” to the fallen American service members.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Glynn Turman: Aretha Franklin's Ex-Husband is an Emmy Winner and Rodeo Champion

Glynn Turman is a man who has worn many hats over the years. Not only is he an Emmy-winning actor, but a renowned rodeo champion and real-life cowboy. Hailing from New York, Turman settled down at his IX Winds ranch in California decades ago to live life as a cowboy and raise his children in the peace of the country. He's even been talk of the town lately as the face of Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park collection, Rodeo. Not to mention, he had a personal relationship with the one and only Aretha Franklin.
San Angelo, TXwearebreakingnews.com

Anti-mask Leader Sick With COVID, Uses Contraindicated Medicine And Dies

Caleb Wallace, the anti-mask leader who led protests against the use of masks and confinement measures in the United States, died of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 28, after being hospitalized for almost a month. © (Caleb Wallace) Caleb Wallace passed away at age 30, refused a COVID-19 test after beginning...
Combat Sportsbleedingcool.com

Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Fox News over what The Animal believes are repeated examples of hypocrisy. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Fox News personalities such as Tucker Carlson, who he has called a "pussy-grabbin' racist" and "lying human squeaky toy," and whom he has recently promised to put through a table.
Militaryeastside-online.org

Small Island, Big History: the Unknown Submarine Battles of Ocracoke, North Carolina

Aside from the infamous bombing and attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, many Americans remain unaware that United States land suffered from attacks on multiple other occasions throughout the second World War. Because the war was mainly fought thousands of miles from American territory, most Americans learn about battles such as Normandy and Iwo Jima, rather than the naval fights that occurred near the shores of Ocracoke Island, a strip of land belonging to North Carolina’s coastal region, the Outer Banks. In fact, today, unbeknownst to the majority of Americans, Ocracoke Island claims the title of “Graveyard of the Atlantic”, boasting that hundreds of ships sunk just miles away from its coastline.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Biden aims to sign on to UN’s global gun registration treaty

The Biden administration this week signaled that it is eyeing a United Nations small arms treaty that critics claim will lead to an international gun registration plan — including for individual American gun owners. Two years after former President Donald Trump withdrew from it, a top arms diplomat at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy