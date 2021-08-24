Cancel
AU hosting 'East Meets West: Dialogue Between Chinese and Western Music'

Wellsville Daily Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“What a difference the right conductor can make!”. To find out more about how one person can draw out sparkling performances, transforming even “old workhorse” pieces of music into something thrilling, join celebrated conductors Steven Fei Fang and David Wroe as they chat with host Daisy Wu on Zoom Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. for the 7th monthly East Meets West Concert & Forum.

