The stock market is soaring and housing prices are at an all-time high. This is great for the 1% and the places where they like to shop. Therefore, investors should consider buying Movado Group Inc . (NYSE:MOV), Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Limited Common Shares (SIG), and Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY).Last year, as the coronavirus’ impact on the economy and the necessity of shutdowns became clear, the Federal Reserve aggressively slashed interest rates to zero and injected trillions of liquidity into financial markets to ensure that the banks remained functioning and solvent. In hindsight, it’s clear that this has been one of the primary drivers of the ensuing bull market in nearly all types of assets.