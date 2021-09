On Saturday, No. 5 Georgia will take on No. 3 Clemson, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET and ABC set to televise the game. ESPN's Allstate Playoff Predictor projects this matchup to have the biggest impact in the College Football Playoff of any game this season. Oddsmakers have Clemson as a three-point neutral-site favorite, another sign that this game is considered close to even. In a game like that, it could very well come down to the quarterback play and that is exactly what ESPN analysts and former college standouts Greg McElroy and Desmond Howard discussed Tuesday on College Football Live.