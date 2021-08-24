Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Link between amino acid and a range of common diseases could help predict personal risk

By Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the first population-scale studies on how common genetic traits are influenced by variations in the DNA of mitochondria, the powerhouses of human cells, has been completed by scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the University of Cambridge, EMBL's European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI), and their collaborators. The team identified associations between mtDNA variants and an amino acid, N-formylmethionine (fMet), and effects of fMet on the risk of developing a range of common, late-onset illnesses.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Diseases#Disease#Dna Synthesis#Embl#N Formylmethionine#Nature Medicine#Epic Norfolk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains'. Then, The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes

Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells have spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists report in a fascinating new paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result will help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases. "Our work highlights the remarkable ability of brain organoids to generate primitive sensory structures that are light sensitive and harbor cell types similar to those found in the body," said neuroscientist Jay Gopalakrishnan...
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This $8 Salt Swap Could Lower Your Risk of Stroke, Heart Disease, and Death

Salt is a delicious addition to almost any dish, livening up the flavor of everything from meats to veggies. But as you probably know by now, it can also be high in sodium, which can lead to a number of health issues if you consume too much of it over a long period of time. Now, scientists say they’ve found a solution: a potassium-based salt substitution.
Cancernaturalhealth365.com

Cordyceps kill cancer cells and boost immunity, studies suggest

Today, we’ll take a closer look at how an ancient remedy can help you to reduce the risk of cancer cell growth by improving immune system function. Cordyceps, scientifically known as Cordyceps sinensis, is one of the most important and revered herbal treatments in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) – where it is known as semitake, aweto, yartsu gunbu, and Dong Chong Xia. The first recorded use of cordyceps took place in the 15th century; it was likely used for many centuries before that.
ScienceMedicalXpress

The hours you sleep mean more than you think

In a new study, researchers at Lund University and Uppsala University have seen a clear connection between how long a person sleeps and a number of biomarkers linked to cardiometabolic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. "With greater knowledge of the actual mechanisms of disease development, the possibilities for a more specific and targeted treatment increase, says Sölve Elmståhl, one of the researchers behind the study.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Screening for atrial fibrillation could reduce risk of stroke

Screening for atrial fibrillation in 75- and 76-year-olds could reduce the risk of stroke, severe bleeding and death, according to a study at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that has been published in the journal The Lancet. Atrial fibrillation, a form of arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat, is associated with a five-fold...
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Study Finds Infection-Fighting Immune Cells Are Downregulated in Children With COVID-19-Related Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

Specific infection-fighting cells of the immune system found to be downregulated, offering a potential clue to the cause of prolonged COVID-19 illness in children. By sequencing blood samples from children with multi system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) following COVID-19 infection, researchers have found that specific infection-fighting cells of the immune system are downregulated, offering a potential clue to the cause of the prolonged illness.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Rheumatoid arthritis drug combined with standard of care may help reduce mortality for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care including corticosteroids, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care, according to a study released this week in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study, led by principal investigators E....
Diseases & Treatmentscase.edu

New study finds therapeutic treatment option for metabolic syndrome, obesity

CWRU, Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals research team proves successful use of ‘anti-obesity’ drug in pre-clinical models. Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions, including obesity, and can be dangerous as it increases the risk for heart disease, stroke, diabetes and other diseases. In a recent study, published in eLife, researchers at the Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University discovered a therapeutic option for the treatment of metabolic syndrome and obesity.
CancerMedicalXpress

Key immune cells maintain healthy gut bacteria to protect against colorectal cancer

An immune cell subset called innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s) protects against colorectal cancer, in part by helping to maintain a healthy dialog between the immune system and gut microbes, according to a new study led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian. The finding opens the door to new strategies for treating this type of cancer.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19: Achilles’ Heel of SARS-CoV-2 Viral RNA Identified

Certain regions of the SARS-CoV-2 genome might be a suitable target for future drugs. This is what researchers at Goethe University, together with their collaborators in the international COVID-19-NMR consortium, have now discovered. With the help of dedicated substance libraries, they have identified several small molecules that bind to certain areas of the SARS-CoV-2 genome that are almost never altered by mutations.
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

COVID-19 vaccine elicits antibodies in 90% taking immunosuppressants

COVID-19 vaccination elicited antibody responses in nearly nine out of 10 people with weakened immune systems, although their responses were only about one-third as strong as those mounted by healthy people, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The study, published Aug....
ScienceEurekAlert

Using evolutionary principles could prevent antibiotic resistance

Sequential treatment using antibiotics that are similar but swapped around frequently is an effective way to kill bacteria and prevent drug resistance, a study in eLife reports. The results challenge a broad assumption that using similar antibiotics promotes cross-resistance to drugs, and show that available antibiotics could offer unexplored, highly...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Researchers develop tools to measure skeletal muscle function in patients with mitochondrial disease

Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) successfully developed and validated a new outcome measure to monitor disease severity and progression in patients with impaired skeletal muscle function caused by mitochondrial disease. This measure, named 'Mitochondrial Myopathy-Composite Assessment Tool' ('MM-COAST'), is important to identify specific skeletal muscle and neurological problems in both children and adults with mitochondrial disease and may be used to measure response to treatment interventions in future clinical trials. The findings were published online in JCSM Clinical Reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy