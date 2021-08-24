NFL rumors: Jets waive former Giants cornerback
The Big Apple may have taken its last bite out of Corey Ballentine. The New York Post reports the New York Jets waived Ballentine on Monday. The cornerback and kick returner joined the NFL in 2019 as a sixth-round draft pick by the New York Giants out of Washburn University. The start of Ballentine’s career was delayed when he suffered non-life threatening injuries in an off-campus shooting which saw his roommate, Dwane Simmons, die from a gunshot wound.www.nj.com
