NFL rumors: Jets waive former Giants cornerback

The one thing we know is that Jabrill Peppers isn’t going anywhere. But the same can’t be said for others with the New York Giants. While it had appeared former Michigan defensive tackle Willie Henry had found a new home, having been a casualty more than a year ago of the Baltimore Ravens, it turns out it wasn’t for long. Henry gained an audition this summer with the Giants, but when the organization whittled its roster to 53 on Tuesday, the former three-star-turned-NFL lineman found himself on the chopping block. Henry was waived, but he could end up on the practice squad.