Who is Kevin Kiley and what would he do as California governor?

By Ben Christopher
Mercury News
 8 days ago

With just three weeks until California’s Sept. 14 recall election, some of the top candidates are starting to scuffle. Not Kevin Kiley. The Republican Assemblymember from the ‘burbs east of Sacramento says he only has one target: Gov. Gavin Newsom. In a 70-minute discussion with CalMatters editors and reporters, he hammered the governor on education, homelessness and the state’s vaccine rollout while also making his case — delicately and without naming any names — why he would make the best replacement.

www.mercurynews.com

