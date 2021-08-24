Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

These Disney Stores Are Closing While Target Adds More Than 100 Shop-In-Shop Locations

By Dawn Geske
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Disney (DIS) is closing more of its retail locations despite expanding the number of shop-in-shop locations inside Target stores. The latest round of North American store closures from Disney comes as Target announced that it has further extended its partnership with the company, adding more than 100 shop-in-shop experiences in its stores that will roll out just in time for the holidays.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Menlo Park Mall#North American#Usa Today#Tucson Premium Outlets#Carlsbad Premium Outlets#Lakewood Lrb#Danbury Fair#Tampa Premium Outlets#Chicago Premium Outlets#Burlington Mall Rrb#Michigan Auburn#St Louis Premium Outlets#Nevada Las Vegas#Merrimack Premium Outlet#Jackson Premium Outlets#Elmhurst Lrb#Southpark Mall Rrb#Mercedes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
BusinessWDW News Today

Jo Malone London Replacing Origins at Disney Springs

Origins in Town Center at Disney Springs has closed and will be replaced by Jo Malone London. The sign for Origins remains up, but the windows now advertise Jo Malone London “coming soon.”. Jo Malone London is “a British lifestyle brand known for its unique fragrance portfolio and luxury products...
Rochester, NYchainstoreage.com

Walmart brings ghost kitchen concept to U.S. stores

Walmart is expanding its relationship with a Canadian ghost kitchen operator to the United States. The discount giant will open its first ghost kitchen operated by platform Ghost Kitchens Brands at its store in Rochester, New York. The location builds upon an existing collaboration between Walmart Canada and the scalable “ghost kitchen.” The Rochester Walmart location will offer meal pickup or delivery available from up to 25 brands.
Businessallears.net

The Disney Store as We’ve Known it for 34 Years is No More

The recent announcement that The Disney Store, the mostly mall-based retail wing of the Walt Disney Company, will be pared down to just 25 stores around the United States came as no surprise: Just a few months ago, the company shuttered a large percentage of its stores around the country … with the promise that more closings would follow.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

Macy’s Ultimate Shopping Event Is On and It Includes Deep Discounts on Home Finds from Vitamix, Martha Stewart, and More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve all been there. You’re scrolling online or walking through a store, and you think to yourself, I wish I could buy… (insert luxury item here). Maybe it’s Egyptian cotton sheets. Or proper flatware for a dinner party. Maybe it’s that skillet set you know would level up your gourmet game. Well, we’re here to tell you that these luxe items aren’t as far out of reach as you think, especially when they’re deeply discounted through Macy’s Ultimate Shopping Event, which is slashing up to 30 percent off select items. Filled with products that normally fall in the “pricey” category, they’re currently a steal, featuring brands like Nespresso, Vitamix, Shark, Lauren Ralph Lauren, and more. Just be sure you use the promo code ULTIMATE at checkout to snag those impressive discounts. And get ready to outfit your home in those “extravagant” items you never thought you’d get your hands on.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Beloved Shore Ice Cream Shop to Close One Store

It's never any fun to hear news of a local business closing, but this one hurts a little deeper. Listen to Diana Tyler nights on 92.7 WOBM and download our free 92.7 WOBM app. This one hurts my heart, and my tummy. I always remember visiting Hoffman's Ice Cream as a kid (their Reese's Cup and Coffie Oreo flavors are the key to my heart). It's just so delicious.
ShoppingWDW News Today

SHOP: Target Selling Disney Parks Collection Pins Online

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With most remaining Disney Store locations closing in the near future, Target has stepped in to fill the void. The retail giant is adding Disney Store shops inside an additional 160 locations. Now Target is selling Disney Parks Collection pins online.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Iconic Grocery Store Chain Keeps Closing Locations

After opening its doors in September 1916 as the first self-service supermarket, Piggly Wiggly cemented its place as one of the most iconic grocery stores in America. Previously, customers would give their grocery lists to clerks, who would retrieve the items from store shelves. It goes without saying that this innovative method of shopping revolutionized the grocery industry as we know it.
Jersey City, NJNJBIZ

Ulta opens four shop-in-shops in NJ Targets

Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty opened shop-in-shops in four New Jersey Target stores as part of a national partnership between the two brands. Shop-in-shops in Jersey City, Mantua, Menlo Park and Mount Laurel Target stores will be opened before month’s end. The late August rollout, announced July 21, includes 100 stores nationwide, 58 of which are open as of Aug. 26.
Roswell, GAscoopotp.com

More than 100 Shops at The Painted Tree

The Painted Tree is a gift, decor, fashion marketplace out of Little Rock Arkansas. They opened in former Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4651 Woodstock Road in Roswell, near the Movie Tavern. They have about 20 locations and this is their second in Atlanta, the other location is at the Mall Of Georgia. This creative community is open 10-8 everyday.
Chesterfield, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

Disney closing multiple stores including Chesterfield location

ST. LOUIS, MO – Disney plans to close nearly 60 full-size retail stores in September 2021. The company announced in March that it would close at least 60 North American stores in 2021. Disney decided to close their stores to give focus to its e-commerce business. Included in this mass closing is the location at St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield, MO.
Illinois State1440 WROK Radio

No More ‘Magical’ Shopping Days at Disney Stores in Illinois

An end of an era is coming soon to all Disney Stores in the state of Illinois. Decades of Disney retail store gift shopping will disappear. For almost 30 years, children on my gift-buying list had me hitting up a Disney Store in whatever shopping mall I was near. I won't be able to do that, this Christmas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy