After Three Decades of Selling Houses, Main Line Realtor Authors Book on Residential Real Estate

Image via Joey Sheehan's Facebook.

After selling houses for more than three decades, Main Line realtor Joey Sheehan decided to share her experiences in a tell-all book on residential real estate titled Open House! An Insider’s Tour of the Secret World of Residential Real Estate for Agents, Sellers, and Buyers, writes Melody Simmons for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The 73-year-old is a former academic who studied at Johns Hopkins and Harvard and was focused on Chinese history.

However, decades ago she decided to make a life-changing pivot and entered the world of competitive sales which she details in her book.

In the book, Sheehan describes some of the highlights of her successful career and makes it even more interesting by adding stories of home sales gone good, bad, and ugly.

She also offers up Sheehan’s Twelve Laws of Real Estate that include “the first offer is the best offer” and “it’s not over till it’s over.”

“I wrote this book to give back to my industry,” she said. “My regional manager said, ‘Joey, who among us doesn’t have crazy stories and we always say we should write a book.’ So I did.”

In this video, Joey Sheehan talks about how she decided to write a book on her real estate experiences.