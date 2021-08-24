Two apartment properties around Sacramento's central city sold
Demand for apartments in and near Downtown Sacramento may have taken a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, but investors believe those days are gone.www.bizjournals.com
Demand for apartments in and near Downtown Sacramento may have taken a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, but investors believe those days are gone.www.bizjournals.com
The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento
Comments / 0