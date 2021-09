New York City has, for its entire life span thus far, been a global hub of arts and culture. In particular, New York has always been a haven for the literary-inclined. With natives the likes of James Baldwin, J.D. Salinger, Walt Whitman, Edith Wharton, Langston Hughes, Zore Neale Hurston and others, it would probably be easier to list the literary figures who aren’t New Yorkers. And with so much opportunity for adventure and conflict, it’s no wonder everyone’s favorite books are about the city that never sleeps: “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” “The Great Gatsby,” “The Catcher in the Rye” and, obviously, “Gossip Girl.”